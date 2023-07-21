Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 9,527 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 207.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in APA by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in APA by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.94.

Shares of APA stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

