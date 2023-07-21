Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $553,559,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,740,000 after buying an additional 330,125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,275,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,120,000 after buying an additional 458,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,728,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,410,000 after buying an additional 728,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.