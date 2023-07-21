Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 532,835 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,943,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,953,000 after purchasing an additional 461,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.16. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $125.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

