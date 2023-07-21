Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 25,683 Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 3.1 %

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

CUZ opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.63%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

