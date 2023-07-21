Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in NiSource by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NiSource Stock Performance

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $31.87.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.