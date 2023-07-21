Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WPC opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average of $75.49. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.069 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 120.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

See Also

