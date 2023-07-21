Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,541,000 after acquiring an additional 788,828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,926,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,423,000 after acquiring an additional 717,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,351,000 after acquiring an additional 696,101 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,723,000 after acquiring an additional 545,855 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.28.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LNT opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.35%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

