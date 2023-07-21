Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $216.37 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $240.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EFX. Bank of America boosted their price target on Equifax from $232.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.50.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

