Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gentex by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,990,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 4,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 678,084 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GNTX opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $31.71.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

