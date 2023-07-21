Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 1,221 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $199.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.