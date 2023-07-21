Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 1,707 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Perion Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 30,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $42.75.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $145.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.65 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 16.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

