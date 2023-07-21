Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 2,940 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 39,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MUFG. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MUFG opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.81 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.