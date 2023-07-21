Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 726 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 24.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 153,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.40, for a total transaction of $134,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,454.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $224,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,788.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.40, for a total value of $134,711.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,454.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,509 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,245 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $213.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.24 and a 1 year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

