Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,007,000 after purchasing an additional 103,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $216.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $234.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

