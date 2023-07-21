Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 2,293.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 19,169.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth $552,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 85,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short Dow30 alerts:

ProShares Short Dow30 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DOG opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $38.66.

About ProShares Short Dow30

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.