Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ResMed by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $219.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.55. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.04 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,707.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $96,679,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total value of $1,255,707.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,679,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,476 shares of company stock worth $7,099,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. UBS Group began coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.