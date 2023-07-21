Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $476,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $716,198,000 after purchasing an additional 750,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,330,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,330,000 after buying an additional 215,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after buying an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.0 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.