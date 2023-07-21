Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 144.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,728 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ChargePoint by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in ChargePoint by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in ChargePoint by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 204,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.60. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $783,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,435.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $783,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,435.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,737,041.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 807,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,757. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.52.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

