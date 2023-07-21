Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $498,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 65.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dover Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $149.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.14.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.