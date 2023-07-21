Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $515,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 116,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after buying an additional 41,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Sony Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 40,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.32. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

