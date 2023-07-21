Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $541,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 91.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $96.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $77.54 and a 52 week high of $97.23. The firm has a market cap of $802.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

