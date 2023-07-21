Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,083,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,313,000 after buying an additional 254,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Shares of ULTA opened at $462.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.03. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.58 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

