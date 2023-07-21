Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $66.79.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Several research firms have commented on CCEP. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($75.28) in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

