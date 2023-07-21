Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $320,866,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in CoStar Group by 401.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,848,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,766 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $101,893,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CoStar Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,764 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other CoStar Group news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $90.22 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.14, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

