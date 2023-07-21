Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 116.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 77.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 0.5% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 990,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 20.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG Trading Down 0.3 %

FLNG stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.92. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $38.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.23.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $92.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 107.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

About FLEX LNG

(Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.