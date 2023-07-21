Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 143.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. KeyCorp began coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $111.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.09. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $112.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.83.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

