Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $474,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CICC Research began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Align Technology stock opened at $330.99 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $371.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 81.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

