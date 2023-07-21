Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $482,000 in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 210,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

