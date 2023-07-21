Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $499,000 in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,913 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock opened at $175.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 0.76. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. OTR Global downgraded Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $65,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,611,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $65,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at $9,611,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,889 shares of company stock valued at $55,601,388. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

