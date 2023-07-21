Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $536,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Stock Down 0.7 %

QuantumScape stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 915,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 915,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 75,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $555,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,410.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,322. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on QS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.83.

About QuantumScape

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.