Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,087 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Amcor by 117.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.