Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New $485,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in DraftKings by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 707.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,584 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.79. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $31.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.
Insider Activity at DraftKings
In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,778,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,250,543 shares of company stock worth $31,726,951. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
