Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New $519,000 Investment in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLNG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Golar LNG Stock Up 0.3 %

GLNG stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $73.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

