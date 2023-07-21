Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth $164,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth $453,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth $1,134,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth $2,156,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $16.44 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

