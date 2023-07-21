Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.