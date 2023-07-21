Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Roblox by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Roblox by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $41.04 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.48.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at $48,597,931.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,549.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,004,147 shares of company stock worth $40,991,733 over the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.