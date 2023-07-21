Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $104.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.17.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

