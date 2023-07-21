Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XHB. Natixis purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,148,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 618,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 300,705 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,580,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 164,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 137,730 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $82.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.35.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.