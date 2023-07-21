Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 15,159 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PG&E by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,097,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 133,520 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Down 0.1 %

PG&E stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.