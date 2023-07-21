Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 1,943 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 130.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $140.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $168.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.44.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.48.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

