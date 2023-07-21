Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 2,040 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after purchasing an additional 728,977 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,487,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,832,000 after purchasing an additional 440,600 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $99.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $100.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

