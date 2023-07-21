Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 2,683 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in NetApp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in NetApp by 12.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,353 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NetApp by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.95.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,994 shares of company stock worth $941,478. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

