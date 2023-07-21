Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 281 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.05.

NYSE VEEV opened at $198.86 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.88.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

