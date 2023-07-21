Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 484 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

COO opened at $392.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

