Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 722 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,821.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC opened at $74.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $704.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

