Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 994 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $21,555,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,381,000 after acquiring an additional 360,550 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,216,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,600,000 after acquiring an additional 259,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $10,712,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

RUSHA stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

About Rush Enterprises

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.