Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,021,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,556,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,217,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,730,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,554,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

