Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 74,880 Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 799,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

