Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 66.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 41.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $223.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.55.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.