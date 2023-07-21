Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNK stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average is $91.70. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $98.00.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

